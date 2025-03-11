Whether children or the elderly, everyone is trying hard to become rich and popular by making reels, leading to many videos going viral on social media. People create and upload videos in their unique ways, always aiming to do something different. However, some attempts at uniqueness can be quite surprising. Some videos showcase things never seen before.

In the viral video, a man sits on his bike and talks to someone. However, his outfit and style are far from ordinary. He has modified his bike’s headlight, replacing it with a buffalo’s face. But that’s not all—he is dressed as Yamraj, the god of death. He wears black clothes, a gold crown on his head, armlets, a waistband, and other jewellery. Additionally, he carries a mace, which is visible in the video.

Traffic Police ne galat aadmi ko rok liya 😧 pic.twitter.com/oz1BXAnJWi — Vijay (@veejuparmar) March 8, 2025

The viral video was posted from an account named @veejuparmar. The caption reads, “The traffic police stopped the wrong man.” The video has gained a significant number of likes. One user commented, “Yamraj has come to roam the earth.” Another wrote, “He is roaming around as Yamraj.” A third user added, “Yamraj was stopped!” Meanwhile, another humorously remarked, “Hey, isn’t the police scared?”