Daringbadi: Revenue and health department officials have jointly started an initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus by blocking entry of non-essential vehicles to this place.

Daringbadi is one of the most attractive places in Odisha and is frequented by tourists from various parts of the country and abroad. Revenue and health department officials have set up a check point at Daberi locality here and are preventing outsiders from entering this town.

The officials also conduct checks and verify the travel history of natives who are arriving here from most coronavirus-affected states including Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. They also monitor the activities of tourists still residing in hotels here. “We are asking them to leave as quickly as possible and keeping a watch on their health by asking them to visit the primary healthcare centre here for check-up,” said Daringbadi IIC Kaushik Majhi.

It should be stated here that due to the imposition of section 144 in this place, the footfalls of tourists have decreased considerably. However, even then some are turning up only to be sent back by the officials conducting the checks. Mass gathering and meetings have been banned and most of the markets and shops are closed and the roads are wearing a deserted look.

