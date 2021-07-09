New Delhi: India’s white ball away series against Sri Lanka has been rescheduled as the hosts have been hit hard by the Covid-19 virus. After batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive Thursday for the virus, it was the turn of analyst GT Niroshan to be infected. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement that Niroshan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been put in isolation.

The team led by Shikhar Dhawan was scheduled to open their three-game ODI campaign with the first being played July 13. However, now to enforce protocols in a proper manner, the ODI series will start July 17 with the other two games being played July 19 and 21. Similarly the dates of the T20 series have also been changed. The matches will now be played July 24, 25, 27. All the games will be played at the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

Earlier in the day SLC confirmed that other than Niroshan all other members of the squad had tested negative. “Niroshan was found to be positive, following a PCR test carried out among the national players, coaches, and support staff yesterday (Thursday), following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid positive. The rest have tested negative,” SLC said in a statement. “Niroshan is currently being treated as per the medical protocols,” the statement added.