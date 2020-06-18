There is no dearth of weird things in the world which often draws our attention. Similar thing has been reported in Philippines where a girl, Alyssa Mendoza received an email from her father, Bing, who had died 10 months ago.

After reading the mail Alyssa was left in tears.

In the mail, Bing gave instructions on how to organize the 25th wedding anniversary party for her mother. They had decided to celebrate in together but Bing died to kidney aliments in 2019.

Alyssa in a Facebook post wrote: “Three weeks ago, I received a scheduled email from my dad. At first, I was scared to open it because, well who wouldn’t be scared to get and open an email from someone who passed away 10 months ago. Two days after I saw the notification, I decided to open the e-mail and couldn’t believe what I was reading. My dad’s love for my mom IS definitely immeasurable.”

3 weeks ago I received a scheduled email from my dad. At first, I was scared to open it cos well who wouldn’t be scared… Aly Mendoza ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಜೂನ್ 9, 2020

She further added, “The e-mail contained instructions for me for their anniversary celebration this year. Apparently, before my dad passed away 10 months ago, he planned everything, he even contacted and paid for a florist to deliver flowers to my mom for the coming years on every special occasion, my mom’s birthday (August 19,) Valentine’s Day, and their anniversary (June 10.).”

“The e-mail also contained a letter that he wrote for my mom which had all the words she needed to hear from him to be okay. He literally thought of everything to make his great love feel all his love. They were supposed to celebrate their 25th silver wedding anniversary together today but God had other plans. But even if they’re not physically together, even though he’s no longer here, he was still able to surprise and make my mom happy. Not even death could stop my dad from loving my mom and showing her how much she meant to him,” she further added.

The post has since gone viral on social media.