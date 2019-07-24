Banarpal: A 12 hours general strike called by district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over failing law and order situation in the district brought Angul to a standstill Wednesday.

The effect of the strike was evident particularly in Angul and Banarpal towns where normal life was thrown out of gear. While the roads wore a deserted look, most of the commercial establishments remained shut. Besides, hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded as the party blocked NH- 55 under Banarpal tehsil.

Even though the bandh has been largely peaceful so far, BJP members were seen picketing at key junctions of Angul and Banarpal towns.

It may be mentioned here that the party had given the strike call in the aftermath of a minor girl child of a nomadic family being raped and dumped in Angul town. Besides, it had demanded for faster probe to the sensational incidents of eyes being gouged out of patients from margue of Angul district headquarters hospital.

The saffron party, along with Congress and other civil organisations had held protests in Angul town over the issues Tuesday.

PTI