Basta: An abandoned newborn girlchild was found dead on roadside near Pejagala bridge in Baliapala area under Basta block of Balasore district Sunday.

The spot where the body was found is close to a private hospital.

Some locals informed the police after seeing the abandoned box following police reached the spot. “The child was found dead inside the cardboard box,” a police official said.

The cop added that the newborn must have been left at that spot Saturday night.

While some of the locals suggested that the child was dumped and left to die as she was a girl, many others were of the opinion that it could have been done by an unwed mother.

It may be mentioned here that in many cases, parents abandoning their newborns owing to acute poverty is also not uncommon in the state. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in this regard. The police have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

