Ganjam: Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Monday expressed his condolences to the family of the four COVID warriors who lost their life due to the COVID-19 infection.

Kulange, pained by the demise of four frontline warriors, tweeted, “We lost our four Covid Warriors. Entire District Administration is with their families. We request all people in Ganjam to follow social distancing norms . By doing this you will help our covid warriors in fighting this war”.

We lost our four Covid Warriors. Entire District Administration is with their families. We request all people in Ganjam to follow social distancing norms . By doing this you will help our covid warriors in fighting this war @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha @SRC_Odisha pic.twitter.com/A92X1GQ0I7 — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 6, 2020

Further extending his support, he said that the district administration will always stand with the families of the four deceased COVID warriors.

As many as four frontline warriors who were engaged in managing COVID-19 crisis in Ganjam district succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment over the last couple of weeks.

The frontline warriors who sacrificed their life for the service of general public have been identified as P. Suresh Kumar Junior Engineer (JE) of Dharakota block, Siddharth Sankar Padhi, a teacher of Raisinga Higher Primary School under Aska block, Simanchala Satapathy a Junior Teacher at S. Panka;badi Primary High School under Kabisuryanagar block and Bharati Swain- a Anganwadi Worker of Kholakholi village under Buguda block.

In a statement to the family members of the four Covid-19 warriors, Kulange said that their dedication and devotion while discharging their duties will set an example and inspire others in the war against Covid-19.

With 166 new cases detected from the district Monday, the total tally in the district pushed to 2,348. While the district has 1,010 active cases, 1,318 people have recovered from the disease so far. And total 20 death cases reported from the district.

PNN