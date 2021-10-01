Patana: Jharana Das, the younger sister of deceased journalist Arindam Das, tweeted Friday afternoon stating that the family does not need any financial assistance. She stated that false information is being spread on various social media platforms on this issue.

“In tough times, this is what I could think of doing to stop the rumours circulating about my brother Arindam Das. We are not in a condition to accept this. Try to think what if it happens with your own family. Please stop making fun of anyone’s tragedy,” Jharana tweeted.

Also read: Huge quantities of brown sugar seized in Jaleswar, 5 arrested

“By the grace of God, we will be able to manage this tough situation so that my sister-in-law (Arindam’s wife) and her toddler son can lead a proper life in the days to come,” Jharana further said.

Arindam, a journalist of a private news channel, hailed from Raikala village of Rajnagar panchayat under Patana block in Keonjhar district. He is survived by his wife Samikshya Behera and two and half-year-old son Sanvik, his mother Kuni and uncle Dharanidhar.

PNN