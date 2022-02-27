Bhubaneswar: With the rise in demand to conduct Class X, XII Board examinations online, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Sunday said that the government would take appropriate decision in this regard soon.

“S&ME department is awaiting reports from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The two Boards are now holding discussions with all the stakeholders and a decision on Class X, XII Board exams will be taken soon based on their reports,” the Minister Dash said.

“Both BSE and CHSE will submit a detailed report on the probable outcome along with their suggestions which will surface from their consultation with all stakeholders. Accordingly, the S&ME department will review the reports and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will take a final call on conducting the Board exams,” Dash further said.

It is pertinent to mention, the state government had earlier said that its major concern was to resume classroom teaching after improvement in the Covid situation, including increase in attendance and bridge of learning gaps. Due to growing protests and demands by students, the government had asked BSE and CHSE to hold discussion with all the stakeholders and submit respective reports along with appropriate suggestions on conduct of the Board examinations this year.

PNN