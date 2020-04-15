Phulbani: The Kandhamal District Administration opened a dedicated COVID-19 hospital Tuesday to provide treatment to coronavirus patients in the district thanks to help from KIIMS Hospital and OMC.

This COVID Care Centre is part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s initiative to have a COVID hospital in each district. The district admin has established the hospital in the premises of GNM College.

The centre boasts of 150 beds and 10 ICU wards with exclusive single rooms for isolation wards, oxygen support systems, required numbers of doctors and paramedics, ambulance service and other necessary provisions.

About 50 to 60 health workers of KIIMS including doctors, nurses, housekeeping and other medical staff will work at this hospital.

Special wards for swab sample collection, isolation centre, OPD, doctor’s room, quarantine rooms, critical units, changing rooms, medicine store, separate toilet facility both for patients and health workers are some of the specialties of the hospital.

The district administration has arranged three ambulances for the patients. The hospital is also equipped with a 24-hour electricity back-up system.

District Collector Brundha D, SP Prateek Singh, Additional Collector Basanta Sahoo, IES probationer Subhankar Mohapatra and CDMO Rajyashree Patnaik were present during the inauguration ceremony of the hospital.

PNN