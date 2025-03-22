Mumbai: Deepika Padukone revealed her French connection from school during her Paris visit for the Paris Fashion Week.

The diva uploaded an Instagram video from Paris where she was seen revealing that “I was very good in French.” She added, “I did French in the 11th and 12th and I was really good.”

We see Deepika flaunting her French prowess saying things like “Je m’appelle Deepika”, and “Le monde est à nous”. However, she does not stop there, she even tries to get the pronunciation right, “It’s not la, it’s le”

During her time in Paris, Deepika even tried her hands at some fun things like a scooter ride.

Towards the end of the clip, we get a glimpse of Deepika’s behind-the-scene chaos from the Paris Fashion Week.

The ‘Tamasha’ actress was a sight to behold in a white oversized blazer, matching hat, and black leggings and heels. Deepika accessorised the look with black leather gloves, a scarf, and some classic red lipstick.

A few days back, she shared a couple of looks of herself on social media ahead of attending the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week.

The pictures featured her standing on a rooftop with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. The post also included a close-up portrait of Deepika with a confident expression, showing her bold red lips, and well-defined makeup.

She penned a simple caption, “#LVFW25 @louisvuitton.”

An utterly smitten Ranveer Singh commented on the post saying, “Lord have mercy on me.”

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen doing a small cameo in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again“. She essayed the role of Shakti Shetty in the drama.

The project also saw Ajay Devgn, Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jackky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in prominent roles.

Deepika embraced motherhood back in September 2024 after welcoming her daughter Dua with hubby Ranveer. Ever since then, fans have been looking forward to the announcement of her next project.

