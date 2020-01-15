Durg : Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo said Tuesday that actor Deepika Padukone meeting a specific group of students on the JNU campus and ‘ignoring’ others in the midst of promotion of her film Chhapaak, has ‘not gone down well’ with some people.

Supriyo said the names of some members of the group the actor had met with, have now surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the varsity).

The singer-actor-turned politician also slammed the trolls for making derogatory remarks against the actor over her JNU visit.

Addressing a press conference in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here in this district, Supriyo also accused Opposition parties of spreading a ‘false propaganda’ about the new law.

Responding to a query on Padukone getting trolled on social media, the MoS for Forest and Environment said he likes the actor. “I am a big admirer of Deepika Padukone. Even I have named my younger daughter as ‘Naina’ after Deepika’s character in her film Yeh Jawani hai Deewani,” said Supriyo.

“Nowadays people write and speak anything even if it is abusive on social media. Deepika’s visit to JNU and meeting those, whose names are now being surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the university), and not meeting the other groups did not go down well with some people. They may have trolled here,” Supriyo pointed out.

“…Despite that if anyone abuses or uses harsh words (against her on the issue), I condemn them. Use of any kind of abusive word at any forum should not be done,” added Supriyo.

Reiterating the party line on the new citizenship law, Supriyo said the legislation is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of people in the country. He said Opposition parties like the TMC, the Congress and the Left are spreading ‘falsehood’ over the CAA for political reasons.

Agencies