New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait broke down Thursday at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur farmers protest site. He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh administration was trying to crush their movement. However, Rakesh Tikait remained defiant stating that the protests will continue.

Tikait has been named in the Delhi Police FIR in connection with the violence at several parts of the city during the ‘Kisan Gantantra parade’ on Republic Day. He made his appearance at the protest site two days later. “We were ready to surrender peacefully but the BJP’s local MLAs have been called to beat the protesting farmers. There is a conspiracy against us. Now, I will not surrender even if the police fires bullets at us,” Tikait announced from the dais of the farmers’ protest site.

Tikait also said that he will hang himself but he will not surrender now. He urged the farmers to save their tents that have been in place since November 26 last year.

Also read: UP administration asks farmers to vacate Ghazipur protest site by Thursday night

An emotional Tikait said that the administration was trying to conspire against the farmers to end their peaceful movement. “We had come here to protest against the three farm laws demanding their repealing,” he informed.

Tiakit alleged that the people of the BJP are trying to kill the farmers. “This is injustice to farmers of the country. The three laws must be repealed and our movement will keep on going till the time the three laws are not repealed,” asserted Tikait. “I will keep on fighting for the farmers’ right,” he added.

The Ghaziabad administration has served notice to farmers to vacate the protest site by Thursday night. It also said that power and water connection to the protest site will be cut.

Earlier in the day, there was heavy deployment of police personnel and security forces at the Ghazipur protest site, where the farmers have been camping since November 26 last year.