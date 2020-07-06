New Delhi: With its COVID-19 infection tally crossing the 1,00,000-mark Monday, Delhi became the first city in India to surpass the grim milestone, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a drop in the number of daily cases and declining positivity rate indicated an improvement in the situation. According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, 1,359 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, in a record drop after 19 days.

June 16, Delhi recorded 1,859 coronavirus cases. However, since then it saw a sharp rise in the number of cases with the daily figures oscillating in the range of 2,000-3,000. The national capital had reported June 23 its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 1,00,823. With 48 fresh fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 3,115.

After Delhi, Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in Mumbai stood at 85,724 while the death toll was 4,938. Chennai, a distant third, has 70,017 cases and 1,082 deaths.

Overall, Maharashtra has recorded 2,11,987 cases and 9,026 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 1,14,978 with 1,571 fatalities. This is followed by Delhi with 1,00,823 cases.

Addressing an online briefing earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the coronavirus recovery rate in Delhi has gone up to 72 per cent, and more and more people are recovering from COVID-19 on a daily basis.

“There has been a considerable dip in the positivity ratio and the death rate in Delhi,” Kejriwal said. In the last three months, the total number of corona patients in Delhi has reached approximately 1,00,000. But there is no need to worry or panic because out of these, 72,000 cases have recovered. The recovery rate in Delhi has gone up to 72 per cent, which is a huge figure,” Kejriwal said.