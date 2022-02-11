New Delhi: A court here has acquitted a person, serving as Lt. Commander in the Indian Navy, who had been accused of raping a woman based on a promise of marriage, on the benefit of the doubt after noting discrepancies and different versions on the rape incident by the alleged victim.

In the recent judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Ankur Jain of Tis Hazari court observed several discrepancies. It is quite unnatural that the victim did not tell anything to her mother just after the incident or even thereafter and waited for about two days till the time marriage was called off by the mother of the accused, the court noted.

The court took note of the different versions of the incident by the woman. As per the woman, she got engaged to the accused in 2015 and with the permission of family members and they used to talk on the mobile phone regularly.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that she was raped by the accused at a family gathering at her uncle’s house and thereafter the FIR was lodged at the Janakpuri police station under section 376 IPC.

The court said it appears that the present complaint was made to pressurise the accused to enter into a matrimonial alliance, succumbing to the pressure at the time of hearing of the bail application, accused had married the prosecutrix which is reflected from the bail order and the photographs so placed on record.

The alliance did not survive and ultimately both of them took divorce, the court added.

The accused’s counsel argued that the relationship between the two parties was consensual in nature and no alleged crime was committed by his client.

