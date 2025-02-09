We were all taught in school that ‘it’s not about winning, it’s about taking part’. The proverb stands morally correct for lifting someone whose chips are down after a crushing defeat.

Despite having all the flaws, the Indian democracy and especially the Delhi election results give us the message of ‘never quit’. Despite having the fear of losing the polls by a massive margin, candidates choose to take the bull by the horns.

Today, we have curated a list of candidates from various Assembly constituencies of Delhi who were electorally annihilated.

Cast an eye on the list of constituencies and candidates who garnered less than 25 votes in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election:

Kalkaji

In Kalkaji Assembly constitunecy, Rajesh Kumar from Veer Janshakti Party got only 23 votes and lost the election by a margin of 52,131 votes.

Seelampur

In Seelampur Assembly constituency, independent candidate Islauddin was able to get 22 votes, losing the election by a whooping margin of 78,987 votes.

Janakpuri

In Janakpuri Assembly constituency, All India National Raksha Sena candidate Raj Kumar received only 20 votes.

Adarsh Nagar

In Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency, Md. Rehmat Ali got only 18 votes and lost the election by a margin of 52,492 votes.

Matia Mahal

In Matia Mahal Assembly constituency, independent candidate Zainuddin received only 11 votes.

New Delhi

The New Delhi Assembly constituency witnessed a dozen candidates who did not even garner 25 votes. Among them, the lowest-getter was Bharatrashtra Democratic Party candidate Ishwar Chand.

It can be mentioned here that OrissaPOST has absolutely no intention of hurting the sentiments of the aforementioned candidates.

PNN