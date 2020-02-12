New Delhi: The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for its national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister. All the Kejriwal government Minister retained their seats with a decent margin, though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saw a see-saw battle before he was declared winner from his Patparganj seat in east Delhi.

The opposition BJP got eight seats — up from three in 2015, while the Congress remained at zero. Kejriwal is the second person after Congress leader Sheila Dikshit to become the Chief Minister of the city for the third time.

As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept away the Delhi election 2020, netizens are taking to social media with hilarious memes.

