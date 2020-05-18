New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed Monday the police to expeditiously conduct its investigation into the incident of ‘Bois Locker Room’. The ‘Bois Locker Room’ is an Instagram group, in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were shared.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh conducted the hearing through video conferencing Monday. It noted that an FIR has already been lodged by the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell. Currently the probe is going on.

The Delhi High Court directed the police to conclude the investigation expeditiously in accordance with the law. Then it said the final report should be filed before the concerned trial court.

The high court disposed of the petition seeking SIT or CBI probe in the ‘Bois Locker Room’ incident and to arrest the offenders.

The participants of the chat room were mostly young teenage boys from Delhi. They allegedly shared lewd and objectionable content pertaining to minor girls. The chat room was used to make comments and share compromising and allegedly morphed images of minor girls.

Petitioner Dev Ashish Dubey had also sought protection for the girls and women who have highlighted the crime of Delhi school students. This has been done so that they cannot be harmed by the members of the group.

“The entire issue needs to be investigated by the SIT or CBI as these students belong to high profile families. There is an apprehension that the investigation or enquiry conducted by the local police will be influenced. Wrongdoers will never be arrested and punished,” the plea alleged.

The plea further said that the group members are neither apologetic nor fearful after their act came into public domain. The boys are openly threatening the girls. Hence the guilty should be prosecuted.

Earlier two advocates had written a letter to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to take suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Delhi Police’s Cyber cell have arrested the 18-year-old admin of the chat group. He appeared for his class 12 board examinations this year. Four group members, who all are majors, above 18 years, have joined the probe.

The juveniles, who are part of the group, are being quizzed at their home in the presence of their parents and members of NGOs.

