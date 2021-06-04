New Delhi: The Delhi High Court dismissed Friday with a cost of Rs 20 lakh actress Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology. The court said Juhi Chawla’s plea was defective and filed for gaining publicity.

Justice JR Midha said the plaintiffs – Juhi and two others – have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court’s time.

The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Juhi circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account. It resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

The court also issued contempt notices against unknown persons and asked the Delhi Police to identify them.

After pronouncement of order, Juhi’s counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was denied outright by the court. It said that before filing the plea, the actress should have thought about the implications.