”A cat has nine lives, but a thief only has one,” — the quote can be corroborated by a video that went viral on social media.

The viral video is making the rounds on ‘X’ where a female pickpocket is getting caught in Delhi Metro.

The video shows a woman donning a peach shawl over a kurta-palazzo attempting a pickpocket on another female passenger — who was waiting for the Delhi Metro with a backpack.

However, the rotten luck female pickpocket was unaware of a vigilant man who recorded her entire theft attempt on his mobile phone’s back camera.

While the female pickpocket was on the verge of finishing her evil task successfully, the man recording the video confronted her and alerted other fellow passengers.

As soon as the act came to the fore, a man standing beside the victim lady smacked a heavy blow to the pickpocket after which the lady thief can be seen screaming back at the passengers.

The video was shared by ‘X’ user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Pick-Pocketing inside Delhi Metro by a Lady

pic.twitter.com/uhiZNz02qH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 10, 2025

The viral video spanning 31 seconds shows that the passengers were planning to hand over the female pickpocket to Delhi Police.

PNN