New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital recorded at 383 Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

This marks the second consecutive day that the city’s air quality has remained in this category.

Some regions even recorded an AQI of 400 plus — Anand Vihar (469), Ashok Vihar (423), ITO (401), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (418), RK Puram (415), Okhla Phase 2 (459).

Furthermore, the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (312), Noida (465), Gurugram (363), and Ghaziabad (414) also exhibited poor air quality levels, significantly increasing health risks.

Following a brief respite at the end of 2024 due to heavy rainfall that improved Delhi’s air quality to the ‘moderate’ category, the conditions worsened again as the AQI slipped to the ‘poor’ category on Thursday.

In response to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimplemented Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). GRAP is a framework designed to combat air pollution through a tiered system of interventions based on AQI severity.

Stage III restrictions, which include curbs on industrial activities and construction work, are activated when the AQI surpasses 350, while Stage IV measures are enforced if the index crosses 400.

The Supreme Court has previously instructed authorities to promptly implement GRAP measures when thresholds are exceeded.

CAQM officials attributed the worsening air quality to dense fog, low wind speeds, and other unfavourable meteorological factors.

Saturday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 350, reaching 371 by 4:00 p.m. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these adverse conditions are likely to persist, keeping air quality in the “very poor” category in the coming days.

Temperatures in Delhi have also plummeted, with a minimum of 7°C recorded Saturday morning, exacerbating the situation. Dense fog has further disrupted daily life and commutes across the region.

GRAP measures range from Stage I for ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300) to Stage IV for ‘severe plus’ conditions (AQI above 450).

Restrictions under Stage III include bans on construction and demolition activities, the closure of brick kilns, and enhanced monitoring of industrial emissions.

Delhi is currently dealing with significant air pollution and thick fog. In response, officials are advising residents to limit their exposure, refrain from outdoor activities during times of high pollution, and implement preventive measures to protect their health.

