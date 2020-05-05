New Delhi: The cyber cell of Delhi Police have identified 10 members, including minors, of an Instagram group. The platform was being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls officials said Tuesday. The case has sparked massive outrage.

Police said a minor has also been apprehended and quizzed. The devices used to engage in the ‘offensive, vulgar communication’ have been seized from members. The group is known as ‘Bois Locker Room’.

The police have also asked Instagram to provide details of the accounts of the group, officials said.

Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said it was a shocking incident. He said such incidents cannot be tolerated. According to an official, the WCD department will work with Directorate of Education to chalk out a strategy to curb such incidents.

Instagram said it takes the issue ‘very seriously’ and does not allow such behaviour. It said the objectionable content featuring minor girls was removed from the platform as soon as it was made aware of it.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said Tuesday the guilty should not be spared.

“As of now, about 10 members of the group have been identified. The identified members who are major, are being examined. The minor members of the group are being dealt with as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act,” police said.

Some of those involved are from reputed schools in the national capital.

Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities. Police said during social media monitoring, it was noticed that the group was being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures.

A case under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC was registered on Monday, officials said.

People expressed their anger on social media. They highlighted issues like gender bias, objectification of women. They also said that there is the need to keep a check on online activities of children.

Actress and activist Swara Bhaskar said it was an example of how ‘toxic masculinity starts young’.

“#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids… Not enough to ‘hang rapists’’… we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!,” Bhaskar tweeted.

