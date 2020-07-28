Chhatrapur: With Ganjam district administration officials undergoing severe mental pressure these days amid coronavirus outbreak, a Delhi based psychologist recently counselled them on stress management.

Ganjam has been the most affected district in the state with highest number of COVID-19 cases. The district also tops the list with having maximum number of COVID-19 deaths.

Given the situation, IAS, OAS and senior officers are working round the clock to help improve the situation. Since coming in contact with coronavirus infected patients and carriers is all in a day’s work for these officers, more and more of these officers are getting infected with each passing day.

With more and more number of these officials testing positive, rising risk of getting infected takes a toll on the mental health of these officers.

In order to make them capable to handle the pressure, Delhi University’s Psychology Department professor Dr SPK Jena Monday counselled the officers via video conferencing. During the session, he laid stress on various strategies that would help the officers shed their mental stress. He made them understand about managing the pandemic effectively by remaining stress-free.

District COVID cell said the session was successful and will go a long way in encouraging officers to work better.

PNN