New Delhi: A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station against three people who allegedly gang raped an Uzbek woman in a moving car, police said.

The police said that an investigation has been initiated. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Police said that an Uzbek woman (31) has filed a complaint against a 25-year-old, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang raped and assaulted her August 10.

Both, the prime accused and the victim, know each other. The victim has been living in Delhi for last six months whereas the prime accused is a resident of Gurugram, said police.

IANS