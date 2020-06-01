New Delhi: A fire broke out Monday in central Delhi’s Nirman Bhawan building that houses several government offices. No injuries reported so far.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A fire official told IANS: “A call was received from fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan. Following which five tenders have been rushed to the spot.”

The call was received at 9.01 a.m. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Nirman Bhawan houses several central ministry offices, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Health Ministry and others.

Last week, in a major fire, about 250 shanties were gutted in southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area. No one was injured in the incident.

IANS