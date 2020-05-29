Puri/ Bhubaneswar: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered construction and eviction drive to begin in Puri and Bhubaneswar based Sri Jagannath and Ekamra heritage corridors respectively, local administrations got on the job with men and machines Friday.

After a gap of two and half months, the local administrations have started clearing the security zones around both the temples.

In Puri, the administration started work at the Lakshmi Bazaar area in front of the north gate of Jagannath temple. A team led by Puri sub-collector Bhabatarana Sahu is supervising the task.

Local police have cordoned the area to avoid any untoward incident that might occur during demolition of buildings and other structures.

Similarly in Bhubaneswar, the enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) along with local police started work near Lingaraj temple’s west gate.

PNN