Rourkela: Since the onset of the rainy season, Rourkela has been witnessing a rise in dengue cases. Recently, several dengue patients from areas like Rourkela Industrial Estate, Railway Colony, and Bondamunda were admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and other health centres. Stepping up the preventive measures to control the disease, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the Health Department have been conducting inspections in various areas.

During inspection, mosquito larvae were found in waterlogged areas, coolers and water tanks in various areas raising concern about controlling the vector population. Inspections were conducted in several areas including Sector-16, Khatala Basti, A and E Blocks, Jagannathpali, Tumkela Basti, Subhadrapali Basti, and Shivaji Nagar. On the second day of the inspection campaign, Magistrate and Rourkela tehsildar Nivedita Pradhan along with RMC health officer Dr Sushil Parida and over 50 health workers focused on raising awareness about cleanliness and preventive measures against mosquito bites.

Doctors and healthcare professionals provided important advice on hygiene, including information about dengue symptoms and treatment. Dr Parida mentioned that steps are being taken to prevent the spread of dengue. The two-day dengue control campaign was conducted in five sectors of Rourkela and surrounding areas. However, some sectors have been identified as dengue hotspots, particularly areas under the jurisdiction of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). These issues will be brought to the attention of RSP authorities.