Malkangiri: A migrant worker of this district working in Telangana died after he was allegedly denied of proper treatment for his illness in the neighbouring state, a report said Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Basudev Kurami, son of Dasarath Kurami in Padraguda village under Sadar block in Malkanagiri district. He was working at a firm at Sitapeta in the neighbouring state.

However, the ambulance carrying his body was denied entry into the district by the district police at Motu check point. As a result, the co-workers accompanying the body in the ambulance took a detour and traversed 62 km extra to enter the district at Chitrakonda and reach his village.

His co-workers Meghanath Duruka and Pradip Dora alleged that they admitted Kurami to a government hospital after he complained of chest pain Thursday night.

However, they shifted him to a private hospital due to lack of proper treatment. There the doctors allegedly neglected his treatment for which there was no improvement in his health condition.

Kurami was in the hospital when his co-workers thought of taking him back to his village in Malkangiri. They purchased an old motorcycle for the purpose but were denied permission for the same. Meanwhile, Kurami who was battling with his life succumbed at the private hospital.

His co-workers hired an ambulance and carried the body to his village but were denied entry into the district at Motu. Later, they took a detour and traversed 62 km more and entered the district at Chitrakonda. Observers have flayed the treatment of the district administration and demanded action against errant officials. A pall of gloom spread among his kin and villagers after his body arrived in the village.

Former MP Pradip Majhi, DCC president Gobind Patra, working president Rama Prasad Patnaik met the bereaved family members and condoled his death. They flayed the district administration and police for not allowing the ambulance carrying his body to enter the district.

