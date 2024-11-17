Rajesh Mohanty, OP

Rourkela: Concerned denizens are urging the transfer of Rourkela Airport land from SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), citing the move as essential for the Steel City’s growth prospects.

Local MP and Union Minister Jual Oram recently convened meetings with officials from the state government and RSP to facilitate the smooth transfer of the land. Reports indicate that RSP has agreed to transfer the land without delay, as the plant incurs significant annual costs maintaining the airport.

“This transfer will undoubtedly boost tourism across Sundargarh district,” said historian Prabhat Mallick. “It is crucial for the city’s development, and I hope it happens soon.”

Currently, the land is owned by RSP, limiting AAI’s ability to undertake essential development projects. The airport, operating under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, lacks critical infrastructure such as instrument landing system (ILS) which allows flights to land at night.

Additionally, the runway cannot accommodate larger aircraft, restricting the potential for expanded air services. Currently, a 72-seater ATR operates from the airport irregularly but enjoys strong demand from travelers.

An NIT professor, speaking anonymously, highlighted the broader implications. “NIT is losing revenue as international students and high-quality visiting faculty are deterred by the lack of proper air connectivity. This affects our ability to secure projects and align with the government’s vision of becoming self-sufficient.” Industrialists also echoed the need for better infrastructure.

“Proper air connectivity will encourage more industries to set up here. Time is money, and good connectivity saves time,” said a local entrepreneur.

Citizens have petitioned Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, urging action to expedite the land transfer and unlock the region’s economic and developmental potential.