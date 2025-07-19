Noida: A second-year dental student of a private university in Greater Noida hanged herself in her hostel room, alleging torture by some members of the faculty, police said Saturday, adding two teachers have been arrested.

The incident took place Friday night.

Gurugram resident Ramesh Jongda lodged an FIR at Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida Saturday, alleging his 21-year-old daughter Jyoti hanged herself in her room in Mandel hostel of Sharda University in Knowledge Park, unable to bear the harassment.

Demanding stringent action against the university staff for “harassing” his daughter, Jongda mentioned in his complaint: “My daughter was instigated to commit suicide by university faculty, and was personally tortured by them and evidence regarding her suicide was also destroyed.”

Students of the university also held protests and demanded action against those responsible for her death.

Police said Jyoti left a suicide note, in which she wrote: “If I died, the teachers of PCP and Dental material are to blame. Mahinder Sir and Shairy Ma’am are responsible for my death. I want them to go behind bars. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been in stress because of them for a long time. I want them to face the same thing. I am sorry. I can’t live like this anymore. I can’t.”

In his FIR, Jongda alleged that the university officials and staff did not inform police and family members and took the body to Sharda Hospital.

Police said they had lodged an FIR under section 108, 238, 79, 352, 351 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

“Two faculty members – Mahinder and Shairy – have been arrested and further investigation is on in this case,” Sudhir Kumar, additional DCP, Greater Noida, told PTI.

Sharda University spokesperson Dr Ajit Kumar said a probe has been ordered.

“We have suspended those who were involved in this case and ordered an investigation. The report will be submitted within five days. We will take strict action against those who are responsible for it,” he said.

Jongda also alleged in the FIR that evidence regarding his daughter’s suicide was destroyed by the university staff.

“On Monday, I went to the college and met Dean M Siddarth, Anurag Awasthi and Ashish Chaudhary (HOD) and others and they assured me that Jyoti will not be personally tortured nor will she be mistreated in any way, but even after that all of them together harassed my daughter,” he added in FIR.

He also alleged that his daughter was warned of punishment if she “complained too much”.

The FIR further said, “On 17/07/2025, Mahendra and Shairy Madam and Ashish Chaudhary again misbehaved and threatened that your work will not be approved and they will not allow you to take the exam, regarding which a suicide note of my daughter has been received.”

PTI