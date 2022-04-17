Koraput: Deomali peak in Odisha’s Koraput district — the tallest in the whole of the Eastern Ghats — will soon be developed as an eco-tourism destination, chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra said.

“I visited Deomali hilltop. We had a detailed discussion on how eco-tourism can be developed on the Deomali hilltop taking into account the villages surrounding it. Site selection for it has also been done,” Mohapatra told reporters in Koraput Saturday.

He said the Forest Department will very soon start work on it.

“We will build cottages. Villagers are already involved and they are charging some fees from tourist vehicles visiting the place. A gate has been constructed. I had discussions with the villagers on how they can provide better service to the visiting tourists,” the chief secretary said.

Stating that Deomali will be the most sought after destination of tourists in coming years, Mohapatra said hundreds of villagers from the surrounding village will get employment and earn money.

Deomali Peak, the highest peak in Koraput district with an elevation of about 1,672 metre, is situated near Doodhari village under Pottani Tehsil, about 70 km from Koraput town. The hill is surrounded by deep green forest, the peak is rich in flora and fauna. This hill range is rich in mineral resources such as bauxite, limestone and gemstones.

Deomali is dotted with brooks and deep valleys, and inhabited by tribes such as Kandhas, Parajas, Bhumia, Malis and Bhotias.

Apart from its scenic beauty, Deoimali is also a suitable destination for adventurous sports lovers for hang gliding, mountaineering and trekking.

PTI