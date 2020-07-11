Depressed by Sushant Singh Rajput and TikTok star Siya Kakkar’s death, a 17-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide at her home in Dehradun Friday morning, police officials said Saturday.

While police have not recovered any suicide note, the teenager’s parents maintained that she used to often talk about the recent suicidal deaths of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh and the popular Tik Tok star Siya Kakkar (16) from Gurugram, said police.

Reports suggested that she was depressed with their suicide reports. Though her father used to tell her that she shouldn’t “think much about such incidents, but never thought she would take a similar step”.

Ajay Rawat, senior sub-inspector (S-I), who is one of the investigators in the suicide case, said, “The deceased had appeared for her Grade XII Board examinations this year. She used to live with her parents and two elder brothers. Her father is a trader.”

“She was found dead in her room Friday morning,” Rawat added.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead on arrival. Soon, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

“Her family members insisted that there was no apparent reason for her to commit suicide. However, she was frequently talking about the suicidal deaths of Rajput and the popular minor Tik Tok star for the past 10-12 days,” Rawat said.

A probe is on, the senior S-I added.