Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths raided the houses of Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers Directorate, Ramesh Chandra Behera Thursday morning on the charge of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Acting on allegations against the official, separate teams of the anti-corruption wing conducted simultaneous raids at six different places including his office and residences at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur and Puducherry. The officials are conducting raids on strength of a search warrant issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Notably, allegations of availing 70 trips to foreign countries along with his family had surfaced few days back. The Vigilance officials examined his bank passbooks, land records and other important documents during the raids.

A detailed report of the assets recovered is awaited, as raids are still under way. The exact amount of disproportionate assets possessed by the accused officer will be ascertained after completion of the search operation, vigilance officials informed.

Notably, raids are being conducted on his residential house located at Vipul Garden, Ghatikia Bhubaneswar; house of a relative at Pilgrim Road Cuttack; house at the native place at Pampalo, Korei Jajpur; one plot located at CDA with a room on it; offices at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; including a residential house located at Puducherry.

PNN