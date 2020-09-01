Bhubaneswar: The vigilance department conducted raids on the suspended former Jaleswar police station IIC Dhaneshwar Sahu’s government quarter and other houses simultaneously Tuesday.

The raids are being carried out on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income. The raids are going on at seven places including his government quarter, his flat in Sailashree Vihar area in Bhubaneswar, his father-in-law’s house at Narasinghapur and two places in Cuttack.

The police officer was suspended by Odisha DGP Abhay August 15 for his alleged link with peddlers.

The officer was suspended following the release of an audio clip of a telephonic conversation between a police officer, reported to be Sahu and the brother of a brown sugar peddler. The clip has seen went viral on social media. In the audio clip, the officer was heard threatening the drug peddler’s brother. The conversation was over a seized vehicle. He was heard asking money for releasing a seized vehicle.

More details relating to the ongoing raids are awaited.

PNN