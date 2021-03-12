Millions of people across the globe are plagued by lifeless hair.

You must have tried a number of tips to regain your hair but did you know that pure ghee is not only good for your health but also has the ability to give new life to your hair?

Ghee is not just used for cooking purposes but also has many great health benefits.

Looking for ways to help your hair grow naturally? Switch to ghee.

Massaging hot ghee in your hair will allow smooth circulation of blood in your scalp, which will promote hair growth. It contains healthy fats and fatty acids, which nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.

Apply ghee to your hair and cover it with a shower cap. Leave it overnight and rinse it with normal water in the morning.

During style experimenting, hair loses its natural luster and shine, which is difficult to restore but ghee can help you. Take lukewarm ghee and rub it into your scalp and hair. Leave it for a few hours and wash it with shampoo. Do this twice a week to see effective results.

Ghee can nourish split ends, which are basically weak. Rich in nutrients like vitamins A, D, K and E, and antioxidants, ghee is beneficial for your hair. All you have to do is apply it directly on your head. After one hour, wash your hair with a mild shampoo and cold water.

Apart from the health benefits, pure quality ghee is easy to store and doesn’t spoil easily. It can be used for a long time safely and effectively.