Lakhs of people, including foreigners and prominent businessmen, are seen taking a dip in the holy water at Maha Kumbh. Devotees are struggling daily to reach Prayagraj.

A video circulating on the internet shows passengers forcefully boarding an overcrowded train in Katihar. Some passengers resorted to a makeshift solution, using bamboo and sticks to create space through the windows and doors. In the viral video, people can be seen pushing others inside with bamboo to make room for themselves.

According to media reports, chaos erupted in the Seemanchal Express (12487) traveling from Jogbani to New Delhi. Due to the heavy crowd in the sleeper coach, passengers had to find unconventional ways to board. The video shows individuals on the platform using bamboo and sticks to push back seated passengers who were unwilling to move. This intense struggle for space has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Amid the chaos, passengers were also seen arguing and abusing each other, all desperately trying to secure a spot on the train.

The clip was posted on X by an account named Neeraj Kanojia​.