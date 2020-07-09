Arindam Ganguly, OP

BHUBANESWAR: Going by the netizens’ response to the trailer of Dil Bechara a couple of days ago, the posthumous release of the film in which Sushant Singh Rajput will be watched on screen one last time, is set to take the fans on a emotional ride. It is not only the hardcore SSR fans, the film will be long remembered by the crew members too for the way the Kai Poche actor conducted himself on the sets.

Designer duo Nikita Mohanty, having an Odisha link, and Natascha Charak who did costumes for Sushant’s last film, shared some interesting facts on the late actor with Orissa POST.

The two had met Sushant on multiple occasions ahead of the shoot to discuss the look of the character and its

costumes. “It was a pleasant experience to design for him,” they said. “We made Sushant’s character look a bit colourful as it was not only full of energy and a free spirited soul but also fun loving. He too offered quite a few suggestions that we had incorporated in the film,” added the duo.

Talking about Sushant, the duo said, “He was very professional and wonderful actor. He was very nice to us and talked about work more often.”

Nikita and Natascha have worked in movies like English Vinglish, Kapoor and Sons, Baazaar, Dhadak, Bhoot among others. Nikita has a special connection with Odisha as she married an Odia from Cuttack district. “Though I remain out of state due to professional commitments, I have been to places like Bhubaneswar, Koraput and Raghurajpur in Puri district on many occasions. I would love to add Odisha’s art and culture in my future assignments,” said Nikita.

