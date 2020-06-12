Digapahandi/ Patapur: A young man detained at Patapur police station in Ganjam district attempted to end his life by drinking phenyl Friday.

The youth has been identified as Pramod Dalei from Kabisuryanagar. He was detained in connection with a murder case.

Dalei was first rushed to Adapada community health centre (CHC) and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as his condition deteriorated.

According to a source, a man identified as Bibhuprasad Das from Hinjli area was murdered in Taptapani jungle under Patapur police limits May 23. Marijuana business was said to be the reason behind the murder.

Earlier, police had arrested and court forwarded two for their involvement in the murder. Patapur police picked up Pramod from Kabisuryanagar area Thursday night suspecting his complicity in the crime. He was detained at the police station.

Pramod went to the toilet in the police station Friday morning and drank phenyl there. After he did not come out of the toilet even after long hours, policemen on duty broke open the toilet door and found him lying unconscious.

Locals said Pramod’s marriage date has been finalised. He took the extreme step after losing mental balance fearing arrest and imprisonment.

Though Patapur police were contacted to know the reason behind Pramod’s suicide attempt, they refused to provide any information citing ongoing investigation.