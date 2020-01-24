Mumbai: Amid allegations that the previous BJP-led dispensation in Maharashtra tapped the phones of opposition leaders, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the allegations Friday and said that his government had not given any such orders.

Fadnavis also said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was free to conduct an inquiry into the phone-tapping charges against the previous BJP-led government.

“Phone-tapping is not the culture of Maharashtra. My government had not given any such orders,” Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said in a statement. “The whole country knows the credibility of those who have leveled such allegations,” he added.

Fadnavis, who was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019 also said he is ready to face any probe on this issue.

“The state government is free to probe the allegations with the help of any machinery. People of Maharashtra know the truth. A Shiv Sena leader was the minister of state for home during my tenure,” said Fadnavis.

“I have a request- the government should immediately conduct an inquiry and make the report public. If it wants to go to Israel for the probe, it should do that,” the further said.

Fadnavis’ remarks come a day after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alleged that the previous Fadnavis dispensation had misused the government machinery to tap the phones of opposition leaders, especially during the formation of the MVA government.

The minister had said that the cyber cell of Maharashtra police has been directed to look into various complaints of snooping/phone-tapping against the Fadnavis government.

Deshmukh had also said that the government was trying to find those officers, who had been reportedly sent to Israel to study the snooping software then.

