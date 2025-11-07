Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania Thursday said the state government is committed to transforming the Odisha Police into one of the most modern and robust forces in the country. Inaugurating a one-day Skill Enhancement Workshop for officers of the Railway and Coastal Security divisions, the DGP emphasised that Odisha’s long coastline makes coastal security a matter of utmost importance. He said the state government has sanctioned Rs 149.95 crore to strengthen the coastal security network.

As part of this initiative, 10 advanced drones, three trawlers, and 140 dedicated police officers have been deployed. A modern Command and Control Centre will also be set up for real-time surveillance. Work is in progress to install CCTVs at 32 fishing harbours and jetties, and the process of procuring new patrol boats has begun, he added. The workshop focused on enhancing officers’ professional skills and efficiency, raising awareness about railway and coastal security, and discussing key legal and technical topics, including cybercrime, modern investigative methods, and maritime laws. Khurania noted that strengthening the Railway and Coastal Security wings is a major priority. “Professional competence, timely preparedness, and coordination among staff are crucial for delivering effective policing,” he said, urging officers to apply the knowledge gained from the workshop in their fieldwork. He also encouraged officers to continually upgrade their skills and remain vigilant to emerging challenges. “Odisha Police is moving forward with confidence, ready to face new challenges, and committed to serving the people more professionally,” he remarked. He further revealed that extensive modernisation is underway in the Railway Police. A new Railway Police District is being created, along with several new Government Railway Police Stations (GRPS).

Funding has also been approved for CCTV monitoring centres at all 15 existing GRPS units. Keshav Kumar, IPS (Retd), former DGP of Gujarat and currently Forensics Advisor to the Assam Government, delivered a presentation on ‘The Role of Technical Knowledge and Skills in Criminal Investigation’ and shared his experiences. Topics such as illegal immigration and human trafficking were also discussed. Commandant (I) Ravindra Kumar from the Indian Coast Guard spoke on national and international maritime security laws and maritime safety issues.

In his welcome address, Additional DGP (Railway and Coastal Security) Arun Bothra highlighted the importance of professional competence, preparedness, and coastal vigilance. He also underlined the need to curb railway-related crimes. Inspector General of Police (RPF) Alok Bohra stressed effective coordination and cooperation among various law enforcement and intelligence agencies to ensure seamless security operations. Officers from GRP and Marine police stations attended the workshop.