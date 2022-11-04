Bargarh: World famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, the largest open theatre in the world, will be organised from December 27 till January 23, 2023. With the mythical extravaganza completing 75 years, the Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Committee has decided to celebrate its diamond jubilee. As many as 56 actors have applied for the role of demon king Kansa. According to sources, as many as 223 artistes have evinced their interest to play various characters in the epic play. While 22 people have applied to play the role of ‘Mahamantri’, four are keen to enact ‘Sartaki’.

Similarly, 10 persons have applied for Chanura Mustika, 17 for Akrura, 17 for Basudev, 14 for Narada, seven for Ugrasen, and eight persons for Debaki characters. However, Gopal Sahoo(nicknamed as Eli), who has played the antagonist’s role 23 times, and three others after crossing 60 years of age have been eliminated from upcoming Dhanu Yatra.

Sources in the committee said that the selection of candidates for other roles will be held November 7, 9 and 10, while the final selection of demon king Kansa will be held November 10. According to the committee, artistes will be selected by a jury on the basis of their demo performance to be held at Biju Patnaik Town Hall in Bargarh town.