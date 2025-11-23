Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India, will grace the Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025 November 24 as the guest of honour. Reaffirming the UK’s commitment to supporting India’s green transition, Dr Fleming lauded the efforts of Odisha government in promoting renewable energy, despite being a coal-rich state.

Drawing parallels between UK cities like Coventry and Bhubaneswar, he expressed confidence that Bhubaneswar could achieve its energy transition goals with stricter action plans and timely corrective measures. Putting the youth at the centre of environmental advocacy, Dr Fleming opines that youths have increasingly become agents of change against climate change. He will share his insights on global cooperation, youth leadership, and strengthened climate action at the conclave.