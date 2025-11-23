Kartik Shanker, ecologist and Founder Trustee of Dakshin Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to conservation, natural resource management, and sustainable development, will join Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025 as a panellist. The mission of Shanker’s organisation is to inform and catalyse efforts for environmental conservation. An ecologist by training, he has expertise in both mountain and marine ecosystems.

He is currently a professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, where his research spans a diverse range of taxa, including frogs, reptiles, birds, plants, and reef fish. Shanker’s contributions to ecological research and conservation have made him a prominent figure in the field, and his work continues to shape policy and action around sustainable environmental practices.