Rahgir, born Sunil Kumar Gurjar May 18, 1993 in Sikar, Rajasthan, is a name you have probably heard, especially if you are an Instagram user. Known for his thought-provoking lyrics and soulful music, Rahgir’s song “Aadmi Ch****a Hai” has taken social media by storm, becoming a viral hit with over 6 million views on YouTube and more than 1 million streams on Spotify.

The track, which critiques the consumerist mindset and unchecked desires, gained massive attention after it became a popular audio on Instagram reels. His music often addresses societal issues through poetic verses, with songs like “Aalsi Dopahar” critiquing casteism and “Tan Kha Gayi Ye Tankha” exploring human greed. Rahgir’s refusal to conform to trends or commercial pressures makes his music not only refreshing but also deeply authentic. At the Dharitri Youth Conclave November 24, Rahgir will bring his powerful message and soulful sound to an audience ready for music with meaning.