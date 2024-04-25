Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police, following a review meeting here, has upgraded the security cover of some prominent political leaders of the state ahead of the elections. While Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 5T Chairman VK Pandian and BJP’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda will get ‘Z’ scale security, BJP’s state president Manmohan Samal, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja will be given ‘Y’ scale security keeping in view the threat perceptions during the polls.