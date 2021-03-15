Dhenkanal: In order to fight against wild fires in a precise and accurate manner, the Dhenkanal forest department has been provided with two ultra-modern drones equipped with theromo-censor cameras. These drones, each costing Rs 8,60, 000, will help the forest department personnel identify fire points in the jungle.

Besides having a speaker, these types of drones have the facility to measure temperature. It can also take accurate pictures from a height of 700 metres. The most striking feature of these drones is that they can identify fire spots accurately in the dark as well.

According to forest department sources, the employees have been given training to fly the drones. The department is presently using only one drone for Kapilas Sanctuary. It is being used once every two hours.

The second one has been kept at the DFO office. It will be pressed into service in emergency cases only.

At the same time, the department is using a manual drone to keep a watch on Charakhola reserve forest and Paniohala hill near the town. Since this drone can only take pictures during the day, it is being used between morning and afternoon.

When contacted, Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chand Gogeneni said, “We are using the manual drone over Charakhola reserve forest and Paniohala during the day when sufficient light is available. The newly procured thermo-censor drone is being used to keep a watch on forest fires in Kaplias sanctuary. I am also receiving training on how to fly this drone.”

Notably, forest fires had engulfed forests of Kapilas sanctuary, Hindol range, Sarangi range, Kankadahada forest area and Bhuban forest areas. The forests near the town like Paniohala, Charakhola and Megha reserve forests did not escape from wild fires as well.

During summer the wild fires are assuming dangerous proportions. At places, fire particles are blown into nearby villages causing threat to properties.

To check wild fire incidents, the forest department has taken steps several steps including patrolling and creating awareness among the members of Vana Suraksha Samiti and villagers living close to jungles.

