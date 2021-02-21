Kamakhyanagar: At a time when incidents of conjugal life being torn asunder due to several reasons are rife, Bijaylaxmi and Prithviraj, a couple from Dhenkanal district, have set an example for others.

Bijaylaxmi, a 30-year-old resident from Kamakhyanagar area, has donated 40 per cent of her liver to her husband Prithviraj, who suffers from an incurable disease.

Bijaylaxmi married Prithviraj — son of Dhrubacharan Behera — a resident of Jamunakote village under Bhuban block in 2012. Then Prithviraj used to earn enough to manage family expenses. They used to have a happy family with a son-Prince Biswajit.

Destiny played a cruel joke on them in 2019 when Prithviraj suffered from jaundice. The family spent over Rs 10 lakh and was under treatment for close to one year but it yielded to result. A test at a Bhubaneswar based hospital confirmed that he is suffering from a critical liver disease.

As subsequent treatments did not yield good results, the doctors treating him advised for liver transplantation at Institute of Liver and Biological Science in New Delhi.

As the family was contemplating to go to New Delhi, the pandemic came as an obstruction. After the restrictions were lifted, Bijaylaxmi took her husband to New Delhi September 7, 2020. She donated 40 per cent of her liver and the same was transplanted on Prithviraj successfully December 21.

After Prithviraj’s discharge from the hospital, the couple returned to Odisha. They reached their house February 14 -Valentine’s Day, the day that stands for love.

The couple’s love for each other, particularly Bijaylaxmi’s sacrifice, recently came to the fore and has since been the talk of the town.

OrissaPOST correspondent met the couple at their house and during the interaction, Bijaylaxmi said they have spent over Rs 30 lakh in treating Prithviraj. The hospital fee was alone Rs 15 lakh. “All is well that ends well. My husband is cured now. I am thankful to god,” she said.

Prithviraj said that human life is the most precious thing.

“If I am breathing today it is only because of her. She has given me a new lease of life. I can never thank her enough,” he added.

