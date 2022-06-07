Kujang: A four-member team led by National Alliance of People’s Movements founder Medha Patkar had to retract from Dhinkia village, the site of proposed JSW’s steel plant near here in Jagatsignhpur district, after villagers came out vehemently in support of the project Monday. Patkar was accompanied by Sudarshan Pradhan, general secretary of Samajwadi Party, Prof Manoranjan Mohanty and farmer leader Lingaraj. She was here for discussion with Dhinkia villagers over alleged human rights violation in the village.

However, she had to return from the village entrance due to stiff opposition by the locals. The team members first met Debendra Swain, lodged in Kujang sub-jail. Swain, a former panchayat member, was leading a campaign against the project. Later, they visited Dhinkia and wanted to meet family members of Swain.

However, locals opposed the team’s entry on the grounds that this would disrupt the peace and brotherhood in the village. Such a massive pro-industry action by the villagers was seen here for the first time since withdrawal of Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO). The team led by Patkar also intended to assess the JSW project response during its visit to Dhinkia.

However, villagers stopped them midway and communicated that they have voluntarily supported JSW project and now they didn’t want any disturbance among people on account of outsider interference. During a discussion with Patkar, villagers said that they have been provided timely compensation for the betel vine removal and assured of employment opportunities.

Moreover, the workers engaged in the betel vines have also received their allowances for 10 years. They also said that the project will help improve the socio-economic standard of the villagers. In response, Patkar said she has no objection if they find everything right with the project and the team had to pull back after a peaceful discussion.