Digapahandi/Patapur: A severe outbreak of diarrhoea in Dampur village under T Gobindpur panchayat of Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district has reportedly claimed two lives and left more than 10 villagers hospitalised in the past two days.

According to local sources, Sambaru Mallik, 60, and Kandara Mallik, 62, died Tuesday afternoon after falling ill with severe diarrhoea. They had been receiving treatment at a nearby private clinic. Another elderly woman, Shukuri Mallik, has been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in a critical condition.

More than 10 other residents are undergoing treatment for diarrhoea-related symptoms at various hospitals.

When contacted, Bahan Das, chief medical officer (CDMO) of Adapada Community Health Centre (CHC), said he had not yet received any official report about the outbreak. However, he assured that he would coordinate with local health workers to verify the situation and gather details.

In a separate incident, five people from Fasiguda village under Digapahandi block have been hospitalised since Saturday with similar symptoms. The affected—Kashi Nayak, Subuddhi Pradhan, Simanchala Mandal, Lagna Biswal and Jadi Nayak of Nuasahi locality of the village—were initially treated at the Digapahandi CHC, and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur due to the severity of their condition.

Previously, in Ustapalli village, under the tribal-dominated Sahadeb Tikarpada panchayat, a diarrhoea outbreak was reported, with claims of three deaths. However, the Ganjam district health administration had officially denied any fatalities.

Following confirmation of the outbreak in Fasiguda, the Digapahandi block health administration has initiated emergency measures. A mobile medical team has been deployed in the village to conduct door-to-door visits, raise awareness and distribute preventive medication.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department have begun collecting water samples for testing. They have also taken up urgent repair and disinfection work on the village’s tube wells.

Local representatives—including block vice chairperson Sukanti Pradhan, her representative Nakula Pradhan, sarpanch Gauri Bisoyi and sarpanch representative Shibaram Pradhan—have joined in the response effort, conducting door-to-door awareness drives in coordination with health workers.

The Health department is monitoring the situation closely and has urged residents to take all necessary precautions.

