Balasore: As many as 20 persons were taken ill owing to diarrhoea outbreak in Jambudiha village under Nilagiri block of Balasore district. The disease has triggered panic among the residents.

The villagers complained that the waterborne disease has been spreading in the area for over a month. They further rued that the number of patients is increasing day by day.

According to villagers, at least 20 persons from the village have complained of stomach pain and later showed symptoms of vomiting and dysentery. They have been put under medical care across several hospitals in the region. While two of them have been admitted to Balasore district headquarter hospital (DHH) after their health condition deteriorated, 18 others are being treated at Nilagiri hospital.

While the exact reason behind the outbreak of the disease in the area is yet to be ascertained, villagers suspect that the use of contaminated water from open water sources such as ponds and wells in the village could have led to the incident.

PNN